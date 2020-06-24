Enet opens €1m Limerick NOC

The wholesale, open-access network provider, Enet, has network operations centre (NOC) in in its headquarters in Limerick.

The €1 million, 1,300 sq metre facility in National Technological Park, Plassey, will operate 24/7, monitoring 5400 km of fibre infrastructure, including the state Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs), proprietary metro networks, a dark fibre backhaul infrastructure, as well as one of the largest licensed wireless networks in the country. The company said it will be hiring for a number of new engineering roles within the NOC.

According to Enet, rigorous health and safety protocols, in line with Government advice, have been put in place for staff returning to work in the new facility.

John Gilvarry and Peter McCarthy, in the new 1,300 sq m Enet Network Operations Centre in Limerick. (Image: Enet)

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that businesses like ours continue to make sensible investments that will prime us for future growth, so this is a very proud day for Enet as we scale up our Limerick operations,” said Peter McCarthy, group CEO, Enet. “This new state-of-the-art facility doubles the size of the premises we have in Limerick and will enable us to continue to deliver a genuinely world-class service for our customers.”

“This is an important investment milestone for the business,” said John Gilvarry, chief technology officer, Enet. “It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customers and to delivering a genuinely world-class service for them. With this new NOC in place, we expect heightened visibility of all monitored interfaces and links so that we can focus our troubleshooting, reduce our mean time to repair and manage a much larger infrastructure estate.”

TechCentral Reporters