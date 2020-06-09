Enet launches cloud connectivity service

Cloud Connect offers businesses direct access to over 120 cloud providers Print Print Pro

Enet has introduced a new product which it claims will improve connectivity for businesses across Ireland.

Cloud Connect gives wholesalers direct connectivity from a business premises to cloud providers, which in turn allows them to avoid the fixed expense of data centre co-location and port rental.

Enet said the service allows businesses to directly access over 120 cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure (ExpressRoute), VMware, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, providing a more secure, reliable, and consistent connection.

It added that Cloud Connect is readily scalable to meet increased demand or changing business patterns and can be ordered as an add-on to existing on-net connectivity services.

David Eyre, chief commercial officer, Enet said Cloud Connect is “a testament to our continued commitment to creating value for our customers, driving innovation and enhancing connectivity.

“The demands for high-speed safe and secure connectivity are increasing all the time for businesses. Enet Cloud Connect means our wholesale customers can now help Irish businesses significantly improve the security and performance of their digital platforms in a cost effective and simple manner.”

Enet operates the largest alternative wholesale telecoms network in Ireland, which comprises of over 5,400 Km of fibre infrastructure, including the Irish State’s Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs), proprietary metro networks, a unique dark fibre backhaul infrastructure, as well as one of the largest licensed wireless networks in the country.

TechCentral Reporters