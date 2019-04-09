Enet Knock Airport MAN lends additional power to mobile data connectivity

Mobile phone customers in the Knock area are receiving high-speed mobile connectivity courtesy of Enet’s Metroplitan Area Network (MAN) at Knock Airport.

The Knock Airport MAN is one of seven local wholesale networks operated by Enet – the others located at Ballina, Ballinrobe, Belmullet, Castlebar, Claremorris and Kiltimagh.

The company has a history of investing in telecoms infrastructure in Co Mayo, having spent €500,000 in 2014 to deploy a fibre-to-the-business network in Claremorris, as well as financing the €1.5 million construction of the fibre network in Castlebar in 2016.

“Enet’s experience is that, over time, the existence of fibre infrastructure, like the Metropolitan Area Network at Knock Airport, has a critical and major impact on the range, quality and value of communications solutions for businesses and homes,” said David Eyre, chief commercial officer, Enet.

“Enet are increasingly developing and excelling at delivering tailored core network solutions – as is the case with the mobile backhaul from the Knock MAN. The bandwidth we’re delivering will support faster speeds and lower latency for consumers. It also opens the possibility for next generation devices and will, in time, enable Internet of Things devices.”

Through its offices in Limerick and Dublin, Enet works with some 70 different retail service providers to bring broadband and wireless to more than 1 million users.

TechCentral Reporters