Enet invests €1.5m to expand fibre footprint across Dublin

Enet is spending €1.5 million to expand its network across Dublin.

The expansion will see Enet’s fibre network in the capital span some 170km, connecting major commercial, retail, industrial zones and government infrastructure, to increase the availability of high-speed, low-cost data connectivity options for telecommunications service providers.

In addition, Enet’s Dublin Network has a presence in and connectivity to 20 third party data centres, offering carriers a range of data centre connectivity solutions – ranging from managed data connectivity services to dark fibre connectivity.

This phase of infrastructure expansion extends Enet’s network in Dublin 2 and the Sandyford Business Park, with further extensions planned for the coming months.

“Access to high-speed data connectivity services will only become more important for businesses and consumers as society and our economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19,” said Enet commercial director Cormac Ryan. “This investment will provide state-of-the-art data transport options for our customers, and ultimately deliver world-class services that support businesses and end users.”

Enet operates the largest alternative wholesale telecoms network in Ireland, which comprises of over 5,400km of fibre infrastructure, including the Irish State’s Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs), proprietary metro networks, a unique dark fibre backhaul infrastructure, as well as one of the largest licensed wireless networks in the country.

