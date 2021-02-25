Enda Kenny joins board of CyberHive

This one-day (split over 2 mornings ) introductory-level programme will help you ensure your admin teams are compliant with current legislation and can identify their roles in maintaining GDPR compliancy.

23 Feb, 10.5 CPD Points, Online

A Solutions Architect is an expert in many categories. They should have hands-on experience in multiple industries and across several disciplines. They can master a variety of hardware platforms including mainframes, distributed platforms, desktops, and mobile devices.

01 March, 42 CPD Points, Online

The Certified Data Protection Officer Programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

2 March, 63 CPD Points, Online

Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

9 March, 31.5 CPD Points, Online