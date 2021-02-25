Enda Kenny joins board of CyberHive
25 February 2021 | 0
Enda Kenny has joined leading cybersecurity company CyberHive as a board advisor.
“The increasing threat from cyber attacks is one of the most challenging problems facing governments and commercial organisations globally,” said the former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader.
“CyberHive’s solution is state-of-the-art; not just another run-of-the-mill product offering the same tired approach to an intractable problem. That is why I am excited to work with them to roll this product out globally, putting a stop to the spread of increasingly damaging data breaches that have plagued our society for years.”
TechCentral Reporters
