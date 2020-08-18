EMR appointed authorised channel partner for GE Grid Solutions business

Utility specialist expects to deploy up to 8,000 radio devices over a three-year period Print Print Trade

Utility network and wireless telecommunications specialist, EMR Integrated Solutions today announced its appointment as an Authorised Channel Partner for GE’s Grid Solutions, a division of GE Renewable Energy.

EMR will offer GE’s extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity solutions to its customers across the water, wind, solar and energy distribution sectors.

Commenting on the relationship Alan Feenan, sales director, EMR said: “Our business is growing strongly, particularly in the UK. Utility operators are increasingly engaging with EMR as we provide the turnkey services they require to realise their digital transformation plans. The depth and breadth of GE’s product portfolio coupled with our integration and service wrap is a compelling proposition and one that continues to strike a chord across multiple sectors.”

EMR is involved in extensive communications projects including one for a major electricity utility, where it expects to deploy up to 8,000 radio devices over a three-year period. It has just completed a communications network and cybersecurity upgrade at over 100 sites for a major solar farm owner, combining GE’s advanced technologies and professional services from the EMR team.

Giovanni Puppo, senior regional sales leader Europe, Russia & CIS with GE’s Industrial Communications group within Grid Solutions said: “To reinforce our worldwide leadership in deploying hardened communications networks for industrial and energy companies, it’s key to collaborate with partners that can deliver, and have the required skills and experience to represent us. That’s why we are excited to work with EMR and have them represent us part of our Value-Added Reseller network.”

TechCentral Reporters