Empiric Logic joins Nvidia AI accelerator

NovaUCD-based start-up gets analytical

Data analysis and bioinformatics orchestration platform developer Empiric Logic has joined Nvidia’s artificial intelligence accelerator programme Inception.

Joining the programme will give Empiric Logic access to resources to advance the development of a number of key aspects of its platform, and create new capabilities to address challenges faced in key sectors such as biopharma, medtech and biotech.

Founded by Gareth O’Sullivan in late 2018, Empiric recently took on Dr Sean Ennis, director of the UCD Academic Centre on Rare Diseases, and entrepreneur Dr Maurice Treacy as advisors. The company is headquartered at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD).

“We’re delighted to have joined the Nvidia Inception programme. Working with Nvidia will give us access to a range of well-developed, supports and technologies to help further our own development of what we hope will be patentable privacy preserving data transformation and analytics capabilities,” said O’Sullivan.

Last year Empiric Logic signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Open Orphan, to complete the build out of Open Orphan’s Health Data platform, Europe’s first rare disease, advocacy-led genomic database.

