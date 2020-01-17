Emory University joins Science Gallery Network

Atlanta-based Emory University has become the latest member of the global Science Gallery network, joining locations in Dublin, London, Detroit, Melbourne, Venice, Bengaluru, and Rotterdam.

Developed by Dublin-based Science Gallery International, this network of galleries brings together science, art, technology and design to deliver educational and cultural experiences for young people.

The Network’s galleries, pop-up programmes and touring exhibitions have attracted more than 5 million people since opening in Dublin in 2008.

Emory’s addition marks the successful completion of the organisation’s goal of adding eight new locations by 2020.

“Science Gallery International is delighted to welcome Emory University into our network of gallery locations,” said executive director of Science Gallery International, Dr. Andrea Bandelli. “This signing is a very special moment for Science Gallery International – it is our second Science Gallery location in the United States and realises our ambitious goal of having eight global partners by 2020. This achievement demonstrates the international appetite for the Science Gallery concept – in which science and the humanities work together, and one which was homegrown in Ireland and exported across the world.

Senior Vice President for Research at Emory University Dr Deborah W. Bruner, said: “Emory is excited to introduce Science Gallery to Atlanta. We believe this immersive, multi-dimensional experience will foster a dynamic new model for engaging with our students, faculty, and the city at large.

“By bringing together the arts and sciences in ways that delight, clarify and stimulate, Science Gallery Atlanta will build our understanding of complex issues and yield better outcomes for our world in light of pressing global challenges. It will further Atlanta’s reputation as a destination for innovation in the arts and sciences.”

Science Gallery Dublin will take its current exhibition, Plastic on a national tour after it finishes in Trinity later in 2020. Visiting Drogheda, Wexford, Letterkenny, Galway and Limerick, it is the first time a Science Gallery exhibition will undertake such a tour.

TechCentral Reporters