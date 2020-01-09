Electric Ireland launches Brighter Energy Programme

Energy provider commits to help 1.1m customers make changes for a brighter future Print Print Life

Electric Ireland has launched its Brighter Energy Programme in a bid to empower customers to maximise energy efficiency.

In support of the programme, Electric Ireland will release new products and services, including a 100% green electricity price plan. The plan underpins the energy providers existing products and services, while allegedly allowing “customers to make a positive change while retaining great value.” Both new and existing customers, as well as small and medium businesses, will be able to move to the plan later this month.

According to a survey commissioned by Electric Ireland and conducted by Genesis, 73% of adults ‘would be willing to change their energy usage behaviours a little to reduce their own carbon footprint’. Of the 500 adults surveyed, 58% believe energy companies should ‘advise on how to reduce the carbon footprint and increase energy efficiency of the home’. Further, 80% of respondents think energy providers should offer new products and services to help customers lower their carbon footprint.

In response to these findings, Electric Ireland will publish advice, tips and how-to videos on maximising energy efficiency on its new We’re Brighter Together Hub. Plus, its Brighter Energy Research Tracker will monitor, track and publish information on Ireland’s energy literacy bi-annually.

“We believe that change is easy when you know how,” said Marguerite Sayers, executive director, Electric Ireland. “We want to facilitate and accelerate that change by sharing information and practical help, empowering our customers to make more informed decisions on their energy usage. The ‘We’re Brighter Together’ campaign is an expression of our collective ambition, and actions, for a brighter energy future.”

TechCentral Reporters