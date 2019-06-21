Electric Ireland awards €30m customer service contract to Abtran

Energy utlity to leverage power of data, AI

Electric Ireland has partnered with Irish business process management company, Abrtan to deliver customer service solutions to its 1.2 million customers. The three-year deal is valued at approximately €30 million.

Abtran intends to enhance Electric Ireland services with its expertise in digital technology, data analytics and AI.

The company has invested in a state-of-the-art working environment dedicated to Electric Ireland in its Mahon, Cork headquarters. It has other operations in Sligo, Maynooth and Dublin.

“Our priority is to meet our customers’ needs with the highest quality energy products and the most responsive services,” said Marguerite Sayers, executive director, Electric Ireland. “We’re confident that Abtran’s expertise will help us focus on excellence and personalised service provision across every customer interaction.

“Abtran’s innovative approach also enables efficiency and this has created the overall best value for our requirements and, in turn, for our customers. I’m confident that this mutual commitment will support our continuing competitiveness and enhanced service delivery in the rapidly evolving Irish energy market.”

TechCentral Reporters