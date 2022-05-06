Eir, EasyGo install EV chargers across Carlow Initiative introduces next-generation simultaneous DC Rapid Chargers Life

Eir has partnered with EasyGo to install seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Co. Carlow, with further installations planned for Ireland.

Following the removal of the Universal Service Obligation for eir to provide public payphones in 2020, eir committed to finding alternative ways to support public infrastructure nationwide with a goal of helping communities meet their changing needs. Eir, in conjunction with Carlow County Council, identified the installation of EV charging stations as one way to provide community support.

Transport accounts for one-third of Ireland’s energy-related CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and Eir said this initiative will help accelerate the replacement of internal combustion engine vehicles with EVs, the most practical solution for reducing transport carbon emissions.

The seven new EV chargers installed in Carlow are a mixture of Dual 50kW DC (rapid) chargers and Dual 22kW AC (destination) chargers.

In Carlow town, four chargers can be found at; Kennedy Street, Green Lane (2), and Green Bank Car Park, while a further three EV charging points have been installed in Tullow, Bagenalstown and Borris Main Street. These installations mark the first in the rollout of this programme nationally.

Throughout this programme, EasyGo and eir will utilise Tritium’s world-first, next-generation simultaneous DC Rapid Chargers, adding up to 100km range to an Electric Vehicle and providing up to 80% of the required charge in just 30 minutes.

Oliver Loomes, CEO of eir, said: “Electric vehicles are a critical part of the government’s Climate Action Plan which sets out a target of almost one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. In order for Ireland to move to electric vehicles, we must have the required infrastructure in place, not just in cities, but across all of Ireland. We are proud to partner with EasyGo and Carlow County Council to assist in the installation of EV charging points across Carlow town and county.”

“Today we are in discussion with other County Councils across the country and we hope others will follow Carlow’s lead. Wherever possible we will replace unused eir payphone kiosks with rapid EV charging units, and we will continue to assist EasyGo and County Councils across Ireland to help to make the transition to electric vehicle ownership a viable alternative for people.”

Welcoming the launch of this new EV charging infrastructure in Carlow, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach, Carlow County Council stated “This joint initiative by eir, Easy Go and Carlow County Council to install state of the art new EV chargers is a great example of how organisations working together can improve the provision and rollout of much needed electric vehicle charging infrastructure in public areas which will be of great benefit and convenience to the public that are switching to electric vehicles while also contributing to achieving our ambitious climate action goals and targets.”

“Providing EV infrastructure in both urban and rural Ireland is vital to achieving Climate Action Plan goals, and as Ireland’s largest network of EV charging stations, we are delighted to be leading that effort and helping EV drivers conveniently charge their cars,” said Chris Kelly, EasyGo technical director. “We welcome any inquiries from any local authority to our office in Maynooth, and our door is open to anyone who requires an EV charger installed.”

TechCentral Reporters