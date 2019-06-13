Eir begins search for next generation of apprentices

Telco reopens applications for two-year higher certificate programme Print Print Pro

Eir has announced plans to expand its workforce by hiring up to 50 new apprentices. Following two-year programme mixing classroom with on-the-job training, the new recruits will join the team maintaining the telco’s rural fibre network which will have passed more than 335,000 premises by the end of this summer.

A total of 264 apprentices have completed eir’s apprentice programme to date. Facilitated by and based in TU Dublin, Tallaght Campus, the recruits will enjoy a full college experience studying for a higher certificate in engineering in telecommunications & data networks.

Una Stafford, managing director of open eir Networks, said: “This recruitment signals our sustained commitment to investing in the company’s future, both in the new technology we are rolling out and also in our people. Our goal is to deliver high-speed broadband and the highest level of service our customers expect. We are close to finishing the rural rollout programme and will continue on to the build of Ireland’s Fibre Network. Apprentices will learn a range of technical skills preparing them to build and maintain an eir network that is future-proofed and unparalleled in Ireland.”

Eir technician Megan Banahan said: “I am a graduate of eir’s apprentice programme, class of 2017. It is my goal to motivate other young women to consider joining eir’s apprentice programme and begin their career as a technician. It is a rewarding career and I feel privileged to be part of a team working on one of the most important technology programmes in Ireland.”

Applications for the 2019 eir Apprentice Programme are open now and close at midnight on 11 July 2019.

Following the successful completion of the programme, top performers will be offered full-time roles with eir.

Further information is available at jobs.eir.ie.

TechCentral Reporters