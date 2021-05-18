€8.3m in funding and 150 jobs for Mayo-based Payslip

Payslip has raised an additional €8.3 million in its Series A financing round, bringing the automation and integration technology company’s total financing to €12 million.

Proceeds from the funding round will enable the Mayo-based company to hire more talent across a range of departments. With more than 150 positions to be filled, the company is looking to hire extensively in Ireland, especially in Westport and Dublin.

MiddleGame Ventures led the round, with additional participation from Mouro Capital, Frontline Ventures, Tribal.vc, investors David Clarke, former CTO of Workday; Brian Williams, co-founder, One Source Virtual; and Phil Chambers, CEO and co-founder, Peakon.

This extension round follows a record year of growth for Payslip since its last financing in March 2020, which saw a nearly 100% increase in employee headcount, 40% revenue growth, and 25% quarterly customer growth. The investment empowers Payslip to continue helping multinational organisations solve a range of payroll-related pain points, including lack of data standardisation and automation, reporting and analytics, compliance and payroll operational efficiency and facilitates the ability to grow a business by scaling into new countries and markets seamlessly.

“The pandemic brought sweeping changes to payroll management models as many global payroll teams were working from home and had to support colleagues in other countries,” said Fidelma McGuirk, Payslip founder and CEO (pictured). “Payslip was chosen by both high growth tech native companies, who seek smart technology to manage their mission critical business processes, as well as large enterprises who are going digital. We are creating a lot of new positions across engineering, customer success and project management. With Team Payslip based in Westport, they can have a great life by the mountains and sea, while delivering cutting edge technology to the best multinational clients in the world.”

