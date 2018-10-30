Dun Laoghaire Harbour Innovation Hub plans scrapped

Developer Gannon pulls out after council fails to secure foreshore leasing licence

The developer behind the plan to transform the former ferry terminal in Dun Laoghaire Harbour into one of Europe’s largest technology campuses has pulled out of the project after discovering that owner of the building had failed to secure the necessary foreshore licence to lease the building.

Philip Gannon had secured planning permission to bring the ferry terminal building back to life as an ‘Innovation Campus’ where global tech companies would innovate and collaborate with start-ups, SMEs, academic institutions and state enterprise agencies.

However, the lease on the ferry terminal building was terminated after it emerged that the Dun Laoghaire Harbour Company had failed to secure a foreshore licence to lease the building despite advertising it for lease two years ago.

The move comes after Gannon had spent more than 12 months negotiating the lease, and experienced long delays waiting for BER certs and approval for operating plans from DLRCC in addition to long delays with the planning process.

“It is very disappointing to be told that seven weeks after receiving planning permission, the landlord does not actually have any legal right to lease the building,” said Gannon.

“You would think that Dun Laoghaire Harbour Company would have taken care of such basic requirements before advertising the property in the first place. When I was told that the Chief Executive of DLHC was still trying to obtain the foreshore license, I decided to cut my losses and pull the plug on Dun Laoghaire. I am now looking at other buildings in and around Dublin.”

The Ferry Terminal building has lain empty since the Stena Line ended its ferry service in 2014. Earlier this month, control of Dun Laoghaire Harbour Company was transitioned over to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council after local councillors unanimously voted to dissolve the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company. However, concerns have been voiced about the estimated €33.5m debt which the council has assumed.

TechCentral Reporters