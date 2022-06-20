Dublin to host Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams Conference Taking place 26 June to 1 July, the event will explore various themes with contributors from industry and academia Life

Global Incident response and security teams from across the world will gather in Ireland for the first time for the 34th annual FIRST Conference.

Over 1,000 people from six continents will participate, as the not-for-profit aims to deliver worldwide coordination and cooperation among computer security and incident response teams.

Taking place in the Convention Centre, Dublin from 26 June to 1 July, the five-day event will explore various themes with contributors from industry and academia, from notable organisations such as the World Economic Forum, National Police Agency from Japan, Amnesty International, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity.

Other notable discussions on the agenda include the preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Games, prioritising detection implementation with intelligence and ATT&CK, incident response investigations in the age of the Cloud, Ransomware – the new normal in cyber security, decoding the diversity discussions, stopping the Phish before it is even sent, analysis of the SolarWinds supply chain compromise, diving into the SMS PVA fraud and lessons learned from supporting national responses to Covid-19.

Google’s Maddie Stone will delve into the unknown during the conference, focusing on 0-day exploits used in-the-wild. A security researcher on Google Project Zero, she will disclose crucial insights and learnings from previously detected 0-day attacks – which occur when a cyber attacker abuses a vulnerability that was totally unknown – to help delegates defend organisations and society in future incidents.

Chris Gibson, CEO, FIRST commented: “The conference programme this year is both intuitive and timely, with our keynoters’ covering topics across the full spectrum of computer security – from the practical to the emotional.

“As a membership organisation, we work to ensure that our Annual Conference brings as much value as possible. Over the five days, our goal is to inspire and empower participants to take new thinking and tools back with them to their everyday roles as they continue to defend people across the globe against cyber-attacks.”

Brian Honan, CEO, BH Consulting and FIRST Annual Conference programme chair, added: “Dublin, and Ireland, is a perfect setting to host leading experts in this area with the cyber security sector on a significant growth trajectory on the island. The recent State of Cyber Security Sector in Ireland 2022 report states that by 2030 the industry will be worth €2.5 bn GVA – an increase of €1.4 bn from 2021 – employing over 17,000 people.

“This conference is critical for the global community of incident responders and security teams. After two years of pandemic uncertainty, we can all come together in person once more to tackle cyber security issues in a united fashion to create a fix and ensure organisations can continue to operate with limited disruption. Our theme, ‘Neart Le Chéile: Strength Together’, is exactly how we, as experts, will beat the criminals and keep people safe from cyber security attacks going forward.”

Cyber specialists must work together to tackle online crime, as many instances do not occur in isolation, or just in one geographical area. FIRST provides the unique platform for everyone to unite and work towards a safer cyber community for all.

At the FIRST Conference participants will share goals, ideas, and information on how to improve global computer security, with delegates learning the latest security strategies in incident management, increasing their knowledge and technical insight about security problems and solutions, and gaining insights into analysing network vulnerabilities.

Alongside numerous talks and panel discussions, the conference also features Lightning Talks, a Vendor Showcase and Exhibits, and networking opportunities.

The full program can be accessed at: https://www.first.org/conference/2022/program.

TechCentral Reporters