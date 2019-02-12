Dublin to host European DatSci Awards

Expanded awards event set for September

The European Data Science awards for 2019 will be held in Croke Park, Dublin on 5 September.

A partnership of the Big Data Value Association (BDVA), CeADAR, and the European DatSci & AI Awards, will recognise excellence in data science and artificial intelligence across industry, education and social responsibility in Europe.

“We’re delighted to welcome the BDVA on board and look forward to working together,” said Linda Davis, founder, DatSci Awards and CEO of Next Generation. “The BDVA is present in 28 European countries and has approximately 200 members across Europe, and we want to work with them to grow and sustain Europe’s leadership on big data value creation and artificial intelligence.”

“BDVA,” said Ana Garcia, secretary general, BDVA, “has a strong focus on developing the European Innovation ecosystem that supports the data and AI-driven digital transformation of our industries and society: our collaboration with European DatSci & AI Awards will bring great opportunities for sharing ideas and best practices across Europe and give recognition to the best applications and professionals in Data Science/AI.”

“The Europe-wide expansion of the DatSci Awards in 2019 is a fantastic achievement,” said Edward McDonnell, director, CeADAR, the national centre for applied data Analytics and AI. “It signals Ireland’s international strength in the field, and the transformative impact Data Science and AI are having.”

“The relentless pace and expansion of the analytics industry is reflected in the addition of new award categories covering AI, Industry 4.0, health & wellbeing. In fact, there are very few industries today that are not experimenting with or implementing analytics and AI solutions.”

There are 10 categories in the DatSci Awards, open to individuals and teams across Europe the application process will be announced soon.

TechCentral Reporters