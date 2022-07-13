Dublin Maker festival returns to Merrion Square Free one-day festival of crafters, coders and inventors returns on 23 July Life

The makers of Ireland will be showcasing their builds as Dublin Maker returns to being an in-person event on 23 July in Merrion Square, Dublin.

Now in it’s tenth year, Dublin Maker is run by volunteers who want to see Ireland show its hidden inventive brilliance. It is an event for anyone with an interest in getting hands-on and making things. Now is the time to celebrate our invention, creativity, self-reliance and resourcefulness.

Fifty makers will take over a tented village of invention. From traditional Aran jumper-making, to AI racing robots, we have everything to keep robots warm and content, but also lots for humans. Take the chance to speak to makers who have created everything from wooden sculptures to lightweight jewellery, from 3D-printed cosplay props to giving coffee pods a second life as hand-crafted jewellery.

This year’s event also features a repair café, where visitors can bring broken items along to be fixed by the volunteers from Tog Hackerspace.

Dublin Maker is supported by funding from Science Foundation Ireland, Dublin City Council and the ESB.

More details can be found on www.dublinmaker.ie

TechCentral Reporters