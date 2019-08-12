Dublin Airport wins international award for digital mapping software

Dublin Airport chosen ahead of 300,000 Esri customers from around the globe

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) won a special achievement in geographic information systems (GIS) award for the success of its digital mapping solution at the Esri International User Conference in San Diego.

From a global pool of 300,000 candidates, the DAA was chosen for its deployment of the Esri’s mapping technology in enhancing passenger experiences and improving operations.

The DAA handles over 2,300 flights each week and manages 35,000 assets daily, from escalators to runways. For a consistent and safe airport experience, it required a single, integrated, real-time platform to oversee the performance of all assets.

Esri Ireland worked with the DAA to realise this, overwriting its manual, paper-based system with one that is streamlined and easily tracked. This solution fosters enhanced wayfinding and route efficiency, while minimising bottlenecks.

With the addition of mobile, desktop and web-based mapping applications, airport staff can now remotely report safety issues, and collect detailed reports of incidents. Airport management can then collate and analyse this data on the Esri platform and pinpoint high-risk areas using heat maps.

Further, its mobile functionality lets employees report and monitor flight-risk hazards on the 1,700,000m2 airfield, including drone and laser incursions.

In tracking bird migratory patterns, it has also reduced the number of incidents of birds crossing flight paths.

“DAA has demonstrated that mapping technology can not only streamline business operations in an airport environment, but also make a real difference to passengers, creating a more seamless and comfortable airport experience,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president.

“Esri Ireland has provided first-class support to ensure that we had all of the necessary knowledge to make the project a success. It’s been heartening to see every member of airport staff use the app,” said Morgan Crumlish, spatial data manager, Dublin Airport.

“As an airport that welcomed 31.5 million passengers through our doors in 2018, we are always looking at how best to streamline our processes and make our customers’ journeys as smooth as possible. Leveraging the most innovative technology, Dublin Airport will continue to be at the forefront of a new age of travel.”

TechCentral Reporters