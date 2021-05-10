Donegal accelerator taking local firms to the next level

Scale-X looks for start-ups committed to growing their business from inside the county

Donegal’s Local Enterprise Office has launched a new technology accelerator to encourage start-ups in the county.

Built by investors, the programme Donegal – Scale-X is targeted at start-up entrepreneurs with the potential for fast growth across the ICT, fintech, health sciences, medical and other technology-based industries. The programme will have a particular focus on facilitating potential spinouts from existing firms in the county and region, and on introducing participants to potential investment funds.

Applications are open to businesses anywhere in the world, once they demonstrate a commitment to growing their business from Donegal.

“Donegal Scale-X focuses on giving participants a deep understanding of the metrics that can drive success, along with the skills to build financial models that stand up to investor scrutiny and industry engagement,” said Michael Tunney, head of Enterprise Donegal. “The programme will also provide mentorship from leaders in their field, who have already scaled businesses from Donegal – people like Gillian Doyle of Cerebreon – so participants will get valuable insights and advice on ways to adapt their business model as necessary.”

Brenda Hegarty, assistant head of Enterprise Donegal said: “Donegal Scale-X is seeking founders that have a unique insight into their industry, borne out of deep industry expertise or an evident passion for their space, as well as solutions that solve a distinct customer problem. Ten teams will be selected to join the programme based on the scale of ambition of the founder/s, the potential market size of their chosen field, and, most importantly, the teams that can be helped the most by availing of the programme.”

The deadline for applications is 24 May. For more information, visit: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal/SCALE-X/

