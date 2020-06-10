Donal Óg McCarthy appointed new cloud lead at Accenture

Donal Óg McCarthy has been appointed as managing director to lead the cloud business at Accenture.

As part of the local Accenture Technology leadership team, McCarthy will be instrumental in helping Accenture’s clients design intelligent cloud solutions that maximise business value and drive innovation.

McCarthy joins the company with over 20 years’ experience in technology and engineering, during which time he led several large-scale, business critical enterprise delivery programs globally in industries such as public sector, healthcare, insurance and telecommunications.

McCarthy holds a BEng. in electronic engineering from the University of Limerick. Throughout his career, he has worked directly with cloud service providers, building client solutions, joint marketplace offerings and growing local cloud delivery capability serving both the Irish and international markets.

“Digital transformation is business critical, particularly in the current environment,” said Alastair Blair, country managing director, Accenture in Ireland.

“For many companies, the pandemic is shifting their cloud agenda from an aspiration to an urgent mandate, as they look for ways to outmanoeuvre uncertainty. Donal Óg brings with him deep knowledge of this sector and a wealth of experience which will be of immense value to our clients as we support them in the execution of their business transformation agendas through cloud.”

TechCentral Reporters