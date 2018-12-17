Dogpatch Labs to upgrade CHQ with Ulster Bank support

Sponsor deal will create 100 new memberships Print Print Trade

Start-ups hub Dogpatch Labs is to upgrade and expand its facilities in the historic CHQ building in the heart of Dublin’s Digital Docklands, following the extension of a sponsorship deal with Ulster Bank. The deal will enable Dogpatch to enhance its hot-desking space, upgrading the Urban Garden space with the installation of a glass wall enclosure and creating 100 extra membership places, to meet growing demand from both existing and new clients.

Ulster Bank and Dogpatch Labs have also renewed their partnership to July 2021. The partnership, which supports innovation to enhance the banking experience began in 2015. It has seen Hackathons and Fireside Events, and has supported and incubated a number of start-ups. Most recently, the partnership has enabled a new internal incubator programme designed for Ulster Bank staff.

Patrick Walsh, managing director, Dogpatch Labs, said: “Here at Dogpatch Labs we’re committed to supporting and accelerating the development of Ireland’s startup community, by providing a valuable space from where they can grow, share knowledge and form connections. We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Ulster Bank and have their support to further upgrade and expand this space.”

“This support will allow us to enclose the Urban Garden in glass and install a full HVAC system, which will significantly enhance its usability for clients on a year-round basis. Dogpatch is also activating 100 extra membership places to meet strong demand from both existing and new clients.

Jane Howard, Ulster Bank CEO, said: “The first phase of the partnership between Dogpatch Labs and Ulster Bank embedded us in the startup ecosystem, while driving cultural change for our colleagues and stakeholder engagement. We are now helping to turn the concept of innovation into real benefits for our customers, through Ulster Bank’s Intrapreneurship Programme Start Up. The programme shows what is possible when we harness the entrepreneurial energy of our colleagues for the good of our customers.”

Dogpatch Labs boasts more than 80 companies and 400 members.

TechCentral Reporters