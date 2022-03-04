DkIT launches digital health start-up programme Six-week programme will offer technical and business supports to start-ups to drive healthcare innovation Life

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has launched a six-week programme to offer technical and business to start-ups supports to drive healthcare innovation.

The All-Island eHealth Embark programme will provide early-stage digital health start-ups with access to specialised support and development via the dConnect Digital Health Innovation Hub, the Connected Health & Wellbeing Cluster, and the ICT, Health & Ageing Research Centres.

The programme will include hands-on guidance and support to help start-ups drive innovation in the healthcare industry. DkIT will provide mentoring and specialist Masterclasses ranging from customer discovery and validation, through to assessing market opportunity, and mapping funding and growth steps.

advertisement





Participants will be given access to clinical, regulatory, funding, and business expertise to support the development of innovative product roadmaps and pathways to market. Clinical expertise will be provided by the Royal College of Surgeons Hospital Group (RCSI HG).

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will provide participants with business and technical training and support to help start-ups to leverage the latest cloud technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. This will include one-on-one sessions, and tailored workshops on topics ranging from procurement in the Public Sector, to an introduction to Amazon’s culture of innovation and mechanisms such as the company’s working backwards approach.

At the end of the programme, participants will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. A winner will be selected and awarded $100,000 in AWS credits, and access to a free hot desk at DkIT for six months.

“We are delighted to create this programme and look forward to working with and supporting digital health start-ups,” said Carl Power, director of the dConnect Digital Health Innovation Hub. “We see this as a great opportunity to support early innovation targeting the healthcare sector and ensure that Ireland is at the forefront of the rapidly expanding sector. We are excited to be working with AWS, a global cloud computing provider that already collaborates with the healthcare and life sciences industry both across Ireland and around the world.”

“Connected or digital health is a broad area that encompasses everything from electronic patient records, remote monitoring, connected devices, digital therapeutics and more,” said Breanndán Casey is the manager of the new Connected Health Cluster at DkIT. “This programme will specifically look at healthcare challenges, and is a great example of cluster members, including dConnect, working with industry to advance the sector. AWS’ support will ensure hands-on input to developing robust and scalable technical solutions that clearly address identified healthcare needs. We welcome applications from across the island of Ireland.”

Start-ups interested in applying for the programme should submit applications via www.ehealth-embark.ie. The deadline for applications is 13 April. The programme will run from 28 April 9 to June and will be delivered online and in person at DkIT, and at AWS’ offices in Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters