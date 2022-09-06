DigitalWell, Centrical sign multi-year deal with itel Contract boosts itel staffing and service capability in Latin America, Caribbean Trade

Caribbean-based customer experience provider itel has signed a two-year contract with enterprise communications company DigitalWell to upgrade its customer service systems. DigitalWell will deploy Centrical’s employee success platform that blends artificial intelligence and advanced gamification with personalised micro-learning, real-time employee performance management, as well as adaptive coaching tools and well-being strategies. It will also provide continual support to itel with an ongoing managed services contract.

DigitalWell’s solution and managed service contract with Centrical will serve itel’s 7,000 personnel across all its offices throughout the Caribbean, with the view to grow beyond the region.

Ross Murray, CEO, DigitalWell explained: “It quickly became clear that the itel team sought to embrace a people-first organisational culture like ours. We counselled them on proven best-in-class empathy-based systems designed to nurture and reinforce that holistic approach. Centrical was a natural partner for the solution because not only can it meet their current staff retention objectives, but can easily scale as their business grows globally. In the short term, we will reduce itel’s recruitment and retention costs, decreasing their time to revenue. It’s a wonderful win with a mutually beneficial relationship that also supports our own ongoing international expansion.”

“When each employee is trained through personalised micro-learning, supported through a standardised and actionable coaching approach, and empowered to grow both personally and professionally is when we can maximise organisational performance and productivity,” said Madeleine Freind, vice president customer success, Centrical. “The performance derived from the AI-driven personalised career journeys guarantees every itel customer will receive the best in industry experience from motivated, passionate, and proactive service staff.”

“With growing expectations of employees and customers, it is essential to invest in your frontline employees and put them at the centre of your business,” said Yoni Epstein, founding chairman and CEO, itel.

“Following successful office expansion and recruitment in Jamaica, St Lucia, Honduras, and Guyana, we want to nurture a culture of retention and make sure our new hires and current employees are happy, stimulated, and with us for the long term. Working with people-first companies like DigitalWell and Centrical enables itel to provide the highest standard of employee engagement, which correlates to delivering optimal customer service, enabling itel to meet our business objectives and grow.”

TechCentral Reporters