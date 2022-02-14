Digital Hub gives seniors the Hollywood treatment Short film Waiting set for Film Festival premiere Life

Screen 8, a community-driven filmmaking programme for the people Dublin 8 and its surrounds, will screen its newest movie Waiting as part of this year’s Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. Screen 8, which is a collaboration between The Digital Hub and the Festival, has worked with local school children for the last two years and this year it was the turn of the over 60s to get a taste of life behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

Sixteen local residents from Dublin 8 comprised the cast and crew of Waiting, with an age range of 61 to 90.

Waiting explores the wholesome and sometimes antagonistic relationships of a local community who are often left to meet up in the local doctor’s surgery. Recalling friendships, rivalries and times gone by in a humorous take on what it means to grow older. Waiting explores themes including isolation, kinship and the practical impacts of gaining a few years through the unique sense of banter among Dublin 8’s over 60s.

Production was carried out despite the impact of Covid-19 with the group first meeting in late 2021, and the film was produced up over 12 weeks from 1 November to 29 January.

Screen 8 was led this year by Paul Farren, an award-winning filmmaker whose work includes Where the Sea Used to Be which won the best feature at the inaugural Fingal Film Festival in 2012 and the Van Gogh award for best first time feature director at the 2012 Amsterdam Film Festival.

Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO of The Digital Hub, said: “We value the creative engagement we have with Virgin Media DIFF as one of our companies at The Digital Hub. Our creative collaboration with them in supporting our Liberties community in telling their unique story through filmmaking is exciting. Some of our cast and crew are familiar to The Digital Hub through other programmes, including our D8 Surfers Club, so it is a privilege to see that sense of community translate to Screen 8.”

Actor Kevin O’Kelly, who plays Kevin in Waiting, said: “Waiting was a relatable and enjoyable experience right from the start and allowed us to tell the story of how important community is. The quality of the project really helped in calming our nerves and got us to deliver a short film which meant a lot to the cast and crew. I hope anyone who gets to watch Waiting will see a bit of their own community in it.”

Waiting will premiere at the Light House Cinema on 25 February.

TechCentral Reporters