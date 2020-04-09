Digital Business Ireland welcomes government online trading supports

DBI called for online supports in a submission last week Print Print Trade

Digital Business Ireland (DBI) has welcomed expansion of the Digital Trading Online Voucher scheme and offer of free online training through the Local Enterprise Office network.

An additional €3.3 million will be provided to the scheme, bringing the total funding to €5.6 million.

New flexibilities with the €2,500 Trading Online Voucher Scheme for microenterprises will be introduced to allow businesses to apply for a second voucher of up to €2,500 where they have successfully utilised their first one.

Further, free mentoring and online training will be available through the Local Enterprise Office network for all businesses.

Support for the scheme was announced by Minister for Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation Heather Humphreys in agreement with Minister for Communications, Climate Action & the Environment Richard Bruton.

Last week, DBI called for government aid for businesses operating online during the pandemic. According to DBI founder, Lorraine Higgins, the recommendations included “the need to increase funding for the Digital Trading Online Voucher to empower and enable micro and small businesses to get online and trade through the current difficulties while their shop-door is closed. We also proposed that e-learning measures should be rolled out across the Local Enterprise network.

“Never before has the need for digital business been more acute,” Higgins continued. “The Covid-19 pandemic, which is engulfing our world, has brought to the fore the pressing need for an omnichannel, bricks and clicks approach to business. Consequently, it is only right that supports for this integrated business model is an elevated priority in policy-makers minds in order to offset the worst excesses of business disruption that we have seen in recent weeks.

“DBI’s objective at this time is to formulate proposals to keep businesses open, maintain cashflow, sales and jobs. Therefore, we welcome the supports announced by the Minister today which will assist businesses without full online capacity to rebuild, plan and sustain their business offering.”

TechCentral Reporters