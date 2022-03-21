Digital Business Ireland appoints Ashley McDonnell as chairperson PUIG technologist will remain in position up to 2024 Trade

Digital Business Ireland has appointmented of Ashley McDonnell of global luxury brand PUIG, as Chairperson of the representative body up to 2024. McDonnell will take over from Niall Horgan of athleisure wear brand Gym+Coffee, whose term draws to a close this month.

Prior to joining PUIG, McDonnell was a global luxury account manager for Google, a digital manager with Parfums Christian Dior, and a digital analyst with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). She has also acted in an advisory capacity to Irish fashion, tech and sustainability start-up Rag Revolution. Most recently, McDonnell was named Digital Trailblazer at the Digital Business Ireland permanent tsb National Digital Awards 2021.

Speaking on the appointment, Secretary General of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins, said: “Ashley’s career trajectory has been extraordinary, and there is no doubt her experience, talent and expertise will be of huge benefit to Digital Business Ireland as we look to deliver on our ambitions for 2022”.

advertisement





McDonnell said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for Digital Business Ireland – with the launch of its recent Digital Insights research, its IWD Furthering Females eBook, and the National Digital Awards programme – so I am thrilled to be at the centre of so much innovation and growth”.

“The past two years have been an incredibly challenging time for all of us, but the sheer breadth of talent across the digital sector in Ireland is a source of inspiration. The exponential growth of e-commerce marketplaces has come at a pivotal moment for businesses throughout the country, and I believe that Digital Business Ireland can play a crucial role in helping SMEs to realise their digital ambitions, enhance their online functionality and unlock new opportunities”.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?