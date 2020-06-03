Deloitte Ireland acquires DNM

Cloud services provider joins main consulting business

Deloitte Ireland has today announced that it has acquired Irish cloud consultancy and managed services business, DNM.

DNM is one of only a handful of next generation AWS MSP Partners that have achieved AWS Data & Analytics Competency status in Europe, specialising in cloud architecture, migration, analytics and managed services.

The DNM team will join the consulting business, creating a dedicated team of over 1,000 technology consulting professionals. CEO Richard Nunan will join Deloitte as a partner and will head up its cloud AWS offering.

In addition to its cloud offering, the DNM team works on projects in Big Data and analytics.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland, said: “This is an important investment in our business. The combination of skills in technology and business transformation is a powerful proposition and gives us a real platform for growth in an area of heightened importance for clients. Business and digital transformation is a critical priority for organisations of all sizes. Cloud technology, in particular, is an important enabler in the adoption of new technologies that can make this transformation possible.

“We believe the strengthened offering will be even more beneficial to our clients as the need for transformation becomes more important in a post-Covid-19 world. The need for agility, flexibility and business continuity has become even more pronounced, and digital enablement and cloud will be hugely important in delivering these. The breadth and scale of capability of this newly-combined team – from strategy and design of solutions to implementation, managed services and ongoing delivery – is a compelling offering for our clients. It also enables us to tailor solutions for businesses across all industries and of all sizes – from family and private businesses to public sector organisations and multinational companies.”

TechCentral Reporters