Dell to promote women in business at February event

DWEN global tour heads to Dublin

Dell is bringing its Women Funding Women (DWEN) global tour to Dublin on 6 February to encourage greater access to venture capital funding and to fuel the scale-up success of female entrepreneurs in Ireland.

DWEN will bring together more than 100 investors, innovators and influencers in Dublin to create new connections that can increase the representation of female business leaders and entrepreneurs within Ireland’s ecosystem.

Last year, Dublin ranked 34th out of a total of 50 cities on the annual Dell Women Entrepreneur Cities Index, with access to capital one of the main barriers identified to foster the growth of women-led businesses.

Delivered in partnership with Springboard Enterprises, the Women Funding Women event will feature Anita Finnegan, the founder of Dundalk cybersecurity start-up Nova Leah, and a leading investor behind the company’s recent €2.25 million funding round Jayne Brady, partner of Kernel Capital.

“Despite women’s entrepreneurship rates rising globally by 13% in recent years, access to capital and technology continue to limit the success of our female entrepreneurs in Ireland,” said Ingrid Devlin, director, Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network. “By connecting female entrepreneurs and investors, we can accelerate positive change that empowers women-led business growth.”

Aisling Keegan, vice-president and general manager, Dell EMC Ireland, said: “By bringing the Women Funding Women event to Dublin, we can build on the successful Dell EMC Supper Club Series rolled out in partnership with GirlCrew that is supporting budding female entrepreneurs in the capital to grow their network, share their experiences and to learn from one another. Through programmes such as these, we can give the next generation of female entrepreneurs the power to do more and achieve their business potential.”

TechCentral Reporters