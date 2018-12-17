Dell leads HPE in expanding enterprise storage market

External storage systems worth roughly $6.3bn during Q3

Vendor revenue in the worldwide enterprise storage systems market reached $14 billion during the third quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 19.4% year-on-year.

According to IDC findings, total capacity shipments were up 57.3% year-on-year to 113.9 exabytes during the quarter.

Of note to the channel, Dell Technologies ranked as the largest supplier for the quarter, accounting for 19.2% of total worldwide enterprise storage systems revenue and growing 21.8% year-on-year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, alongside the new H3C group, came in as the second largest supplier with 16.4% share of revenue on a year-on-year decline of 3.3%.

This was followed by NetApp, which generated a 5.8% share of total revenue, making it the third largest vendor during the quarter following 15.3% growth year-on-year.

Further down the list, Hitachi, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo and Inspur were all more-or-less tied for the number four position with shares of 3%, 3%, 2.9%, 2.6%, and 2.2% respectively.

As a single group, storage systems sales by original design manufacturers (ODMs) directly to hyper-scale data centre customers accounted for 27.7% of global spending during the quarter and grew revenue by 45.8% against 3Q17.

“The third quarter results show a continuation of growth realised through the first half of 2018, driven by an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle, investments in resource intensive next-generation workloads, and expanded use in public cloud services,” said Sebastian Lagana, research manager at IDC.

IDG News Service