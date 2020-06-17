Lero names outstanding contribution prize in memory of DCU lecturer

Inaugural Prof Rory O'Connor Prize for Outstanding Service to Lero announced

Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for software, is inaugurating a special award in memory of the late Prof Rory O’Connor of Dublin City University.

The Prof Rory O’Connor Prize for Outstanding Service to Lero will be a highlight of the annual Lero Director’s Prize programme to recognise the enormous commitment and contribution of Lero members to the research centre’s success.

Lero Director Prof Brian Fitzgerald said: “Prof Rory O’Connor was a valued member of Lero from its foundation in 2005 until his death in 2019. He contributed so much to Lero in those 15 years. This award seeks to recognise an individual with an outstanding record of support for, and commitment to, Lero.

“Rory was a renowned world-class researcher whose enthusiasm and sense of fun was infectious. At DCU he led the School of Computing for almost six years overseeing and driving very significant expansion in research, programme innovations, growth in academic and research staff, and major facilities upgrades. Naming this award in his honour is a fitting tribute.”

Margaret O’Connor, wife of the late Prof O’Connor, said the award was a fitting tribute to his memory.

“Rory committed his time and energy to help make everything and everyone in his professional sphere live up to their potential but more importantly he made us all better people for knowing him,” she said.

Entries are now open for the 2020 Lero Director’s Prize in five award categories: research excellence; entrepreneurship; education & public engagement; diversity & inclusion; and outstanding service to Lero.

TechCentral Reporters