Datapac completes Caulfield McCarthy digital transformation

Datapac has completed a digital transformatin project with retail and property group, Caulfield McCarthy worth €200,000.

Datapac’s solution is enabling Caulfield McCarthy’s 300 employees across its three SuperValu stores located in Waterford, Kilkenny and Bandon, Co. Cork, to securely access business applications and better serve its customers.

The transformation of Caulfield McCarthy’s infrastructure is part of the group’s overall tech-led business strategy that includes a 25% year-on-year growth in online sales and the rollout of new in-store technologies, such as self-checkout tills and electronic shelf edge labels.

The new infrastructure is transforming the culture at Caulfield McCarthy, by enabling new ways of working for its staff. Collaborative platforms like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint allow cross-functional teams to easily communicate and work together to achieve goals. Employees can access information from anywhere – be it the shop floor, office or remotely.

Datapac moved Caulfield McCarthy’s network from an on-premise server set-up to an entirely cloud-based infrastructure using services like Microsoft Office 365 and Windows Azure. Datapac also upgraded the group’s in-store Wi-Fi network.

In addition, Datapac implemented a new unified communications solution, replacing landlines with a VoIP system. Datapac also enhanced the organisation’s security with an upgraded firewall and anti-virus solution, and is responsible for the ongoing management of its IT, which includes managed print, document, backup and disaster recovery services.

Michael O’Mahony, director of finance, Caulfield McCarthy Group, said: “We wanted to put technology at the forefront of our business strategy. We are investing in a continued journey to facilitate new and better ways of working and cloud is a huge enabler of this. All investment is done from the perspective of our employees and customers. With access to the right information at the right time and from anywhere they need, our staff are now well equipped to satisfy our customers’ needs and uphold and enhance the SuperValu brand.”

Christine Fortune, business relationship manager, Datapac, said: “By embracing the very latest technology across its operations, Caulfield McCarthy is future proofing its business. People right across the organisation are buying into this forward-looking, tech-led culture, which is making a real change to the way they work. Caulfield McCarthy are also well positioned from a security and compliance point of view, and now have a scalable cloud infrastructure that can grow in-line with the business’s continued success.”

