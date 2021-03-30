Data centre scholarships now available through IT Sligo

IT solutions company Rahi has partnered with the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit, professional association for people working in digital infrastructure. Under the partnership, the pair will offer scholarships to students studying Data Centres Facilities Engineering at IT Sligo in a bid to attract talent to the industry.

IT Sligo’s Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) in Data Centres Facilities Engineering programme was developed in partnership with industry leaders including Google, Facebook and Microsoft in order to meet the growing need for upskilling of service personnel in the industry. Scholarships are available from iMasons for students enrolling in this course.

“We appreciate this initiative by Rahi to promote the IT Sligo Data Centres Facilities Engineering’ programme,” said David Mulligan, head of mechatronic engineering at IT Sligo. “The Data Centre sector is a success story for Ireland and it is important to help address the growing demand for talent. There is strong competition for emerging engineering talent across all industry sectors right now and it is important that the ‘Data Centre Industry’ is to the fore in promoting excellent career opportunities in this critical sector of the economy.”

The iMasons are a global, non-profit association that unites industry professionals and business leaders who represent over $150 billion in digital infrastructure projects across 130 countries.

“The number of managers stating they are having difficulty finding qualified candidates for open infrastructure positions is rising steadily,” said Simon Allen, executive director at iMasons. “iMasons have also identified that women continue to be under-represented, and more effort is needed to address the workforce gender imbalance and take advantage of the larger and more diverse skilled talent pool.”

IT Sligo’s Bachelor of Engineering in Data Centres Facilities Engineering is aimed not only at employees of the major data centre corporations and their service contractors, but for individuals currently involved in the management of facilities at all data centres or planning to provide such services in the future and scholarships are available to those with a technical background who are seeking to move industry. The course has been structured to serve the pan-European Data Centre services community. The blended program will primarily be delivered online, while the practical laboratory sessions will take place at IT Sligo, Ireland and Haute École Louvain en Hainaut (HELHa) in Mons, Belgium.

Past graduates from this programme can expect to gain employment in an engineering role in the fast-growing global data centre industry. In the development of this programme, the emphasis has been placed on aligning the course content with the knowledge and skills required by the data centre industry, while ensuring that there is sufficient scope for graduates to progress onto higher educational levels in this particular discipline in due course.

“The traditional idea of digital transformation which people have known, the internal resistance or cost blockers traditionally associated with transforming their technological abilities, have been irrevocably changed,” said Marcus Doran, general manager of Rahi EMEA. “Covid-19 was the wake-up call that many companies needed to transform their technical abilities. It has created an extreme boom in the readiness of companies to get prepared for the new era of digitalisation. We are proud to be an anchor partner for iMasons in Ireland and to champion this course.”

iMasons has a goal to award at least 50% of scholarships to women and is committed to increasing diversity and inclusion in the digital infrastructure industry. Scholarships are available to anyone enrolling for the Data Centre course at It Sligo, particularly those seeking to enter this exciting and rewarding industry. Membership to iMasons is free for students, military veterans, employees of government and non-profits.

To submit a scholarship application, visit: https://www.rahisystems.com/

