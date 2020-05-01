CyrusOne joins EUDCA board of directors and policy committee

DC investment trust to contribute to sustainability and development aims

The representative group for the European commercial data centre operator community, European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), has announced the appointment of real estate investment trust, CyrusOne, as an associate member.

EUDCA has represented the political and commercial interests of the commercial DC operators since 2011, with a membership open to all commercial operators with a presence in Europe, as well as vendors, consultants and other interested parties.

CyrusOne is a global data centre real estate investment trust (REIT) that specialises in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data centre properties, providing mission-critical DC facilities for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. The company has a significant European portfolio totalling almost 150 megawatts of operational facilities and sites under development across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Dublin, with a commitment to working at the forefront of sustainability in Europe and striving to create a more sustainable future in the data centre industry.

“We are delighted to be expanding our work with the EUDCA, strengthening relationships with key policy stakeholders and elevating standards for best practice in the data centre industry across Europe,” said Matt Pullen, managing director, Europe at CyrusOne.

“CyrusOne customers have the highest expectations for quality, service and some of the world’s most ambitious sustainability goals. We take our role in ensuring access to green power and technologies which increase efficiency seriously, and the best way to affect change in these areas is working with governments and European Commissioners. The EUDCA is one of the few industry bodies with similarly ambitious aspirations,” said Pullen.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome CyrusOne, one of the largest global data centre providers with a significant presence in Europe, as a member of our Board of Directors and Policy Committee,” said Apostolos Kakkos, chairman, EUDCA. “We share the same goals in further developing the data centre industry while promoting best practices in energy consumption and use of green energy. Towards these goals we need to unite our voices and add value to the industry supporting the fourth industrial revolution.”

Michael Winterson, chairman, Policy Committee, EUDCA. “With the new European Commission coming out very strong on both a green and digital policy focus in 2020, it is now more important than ever that the data centre industry speak as a single voice to Brussels on both the good work we have done and the opportunity to deliver more societal value going forward. I look forward to working with the team now that CyrusOne have joined.”

TechCentral Reporters