CyberHive’s Gareth Lockwood on how quantum computing changes the rules of threat protection

The changing landscape of cyber security and Facebook experiences more pushback Print Print Radio

On this week’s show we look at the cyber security landscape and the emerging technologies like quantum computing that will reshape it with CyberHive head of product Gareth Lockwood.

In other news Cisco brings holograms to conference calls, Facebook is in the bad books, again, and its competitors try to convince US lawmakers to leave them alone.

For more on CyberHive visit https://cyberhive.com/