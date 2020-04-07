Cyber Risk Aware, CommSec sign exclusive partnership

Clients to get fully managed service to enable the human firewall Print Print Trade

Cyber Risk Aware has announced a partnership with CommSec bringing a united defence against cybercrime.

“Cyber Risk Aware and CommSec understand the importance of both human defences and technical support to protect companies from cyber threats. We also appreciate a business has limitations on time, people and money. Together, we bring in an integrated solution that offers a fully managed service for our security training platform, leading the way with an accessible, innovative and cost effective approach to cyber security,” said Stephen Burke, CEO and co-founder Cyber Risk Aware.

Despite numerous data breach headlines, companies are still not putting basic practices in place. Over 90% of cyber attacks are caused by human error. All too often, companies invest in their technical infrastructure, but the most technically robust of networks can still be undone by an absent-minded click on a phishing email. Every computer and every communications device is an open door to a criminal. At the moment, untrained employees are not only opening the door – they are propping it open and inviting them in.

David McNamara, MD of CommSec, said: “CommSec’s mission is to be the most innovative and trusted IT security provider in Ireland. The addition of Cyber Risk Aware to our portfolio of security solutions keeps us at the forefront of delivering brilliant new innovations to our customers.”

Operating out of London, Dublin, Manchester and Donegal, Cyber Risk Aware is the only company in the world to offer real time cyber security awareness training. Founded in 2016 by CEO Stephen Burke, its platform leads the industry helping companies worldwide assess the level of human cyber risk in their business, by running simulated phishing attacks and cyber knowledge assessments to see where the risks lie in their business.

TechCentral Reporters