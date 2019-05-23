Cyber Ireland launch Cyber Security Cluster

Cyber Ireland launched the Irish Cyber Security Cluster this week and issued a warning that by 2021 cyber crime damage is expected to cost €4.85 trillion annually, 10% of the global economy.

This figure comes from Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher for the global cyber economy.

Backed by the IDA, the cluster brings industry, academia and government together to enhance innovation, growth and competitiveness.

Jacky Fox, vice-chair of the board, said that a national cyber security cluster is stronger than individual organisations so it will allow Ireland to compete with “strong international cyber security clusters in the UK, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Israel”.

It will “work to ensure the country makes the most of the potential for new job creation and innovation by addressing key challenges around skills needs, enhancing research and innovation,” Fox continued.

The board has representatives from industry, academia and government agencies including McAfee, IMB, UCD and the National Cyber Security Agency.

TechCentral Reporters