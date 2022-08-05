CWSI named Microsoft Ireland’s Security Partner of the Year Recognised for its continued growth across Microsoft solutions and services, including its Secure365 Managed Service Trade

Mobile and cloud security specialist CWSI has been named Microsoft Ireland’s Partner of the Year 2022 for Security.

CWSI has been recognised for its continued growth across Microsoft solutions and services, including its Secure365 Managed Service, developed to enable businesses to take full advantage of the security and management capabilities within Microsoft’s technologies.

The proactive service reduces risk, improves return on investment, and enhances efficiencies for customers. The company previously received the accolade in 2020.

CWSI launched its dedicated Microsoft Security and Endpoint Management practice in 2019 and since then, has invested more than €2.5 million in its ongoing development. Last year, it became the first Irish Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), to become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security products to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

CWSI, a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, is the only Microsoft Partner in Ireland to combine expertise in mobile operating systems with Microsoft technologies to provide a comprehensive mobile working solution that is secure by design.

Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI: “We are delighted to be named Microsoft Ireland’s Security Partner of the Year for 2022, building on our previous success in 2020. As well as sustained business growth in our Microsoft practice, the team demonstrated fantastic dedication and expertise across all client and partner engagements. The focus on remote and hybrid working has led to increased demand for secure and efficient mobile working solutions and prompted organisations to re-think their approach to security. Fortunately, CWSI is perfectly positioned to help them on their journeys. We look forward to further growth and success as we continue to enhance our Microsoft capabilities.”

“Across all of our partners, they stand out in terms of the depth of their security capability and their focus on doing the right thing for our shared customers,” said Des Ryan, director of solutions, Microsoft Ireland. “They join a strong peer network of Microsoft partners and this award is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication their team has shown.”

