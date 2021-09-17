CWSI becomes first Irish MSP to join Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association

Customers to enjoy increased capabilities across cloud, data protection, endpoint management, threat defense

Workplace security and compliance specialist, CWSI has become the first Irish managed security service provider, to become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security products to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Having been nominated by Microsoft to join the programme, CWSI was recognised for its suite of managed security services across Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Cloud App Security, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Membership in MISA offers CWSI the opportunity to enrich its security products, execute its go-to-market strategy, and avail of enhanced integration. In turn, CWSI customers will enjoy increased capabilities across cloud, data protection, endpoint management and threat defense.

Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI, said: “We are thrilled to become the first Irish MSSP member and one of the global members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. MISA members are experts from across the cybersecurity world, sharing insights and knowledge to drive higher levels of protection for everyone.

“This is fantastic recognition of all the hard work and dedication of our team. We look forward to working closely with Microsoft and continuing to build on this valued relationship.”

Headquartered in Dublin and with offices in the UK, CWSI provides consulting, managed services, professional services and training to many of Ireland and the UK’s most respected organisations across a wide range of sectors. The company combines unrivalled knowledge and technical expertise with solutions from leading software partners to help clients leverage the power of mobile technologies.

