CWSI accelerates European expansion with second Benelux acquisition

CWSI has acquired mobco, a workplace and mobility specialist based in Dilbeek, Belgium and Capellen, Luxembourg. Following the acquisition, CWSI forecasts annualised group revenues of €35 million with UK and European markets accounting for 80% of the total.

The deal is CWSI’s second in 2022, following the acquisition of Netherlands-based BlAUD in April of this year, and builds on its acquisition of UK-based AVR in 2021. Mobco will become a subsidiary of the CWSI Group with all 26 employees, including CEO and founder Ulrik Van Schepdael, remaining with the business.

The deal creates one of Europe’s largest teams of enterprise mobility and security experts. mobco’s customers will be able to access CWSI’s wide range of technical skills and resources, including its dedicated Microsoft Security Practice, backed by its Microsoft Gold Security competency and membership of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Additionally, CWSI plans to make mobco’s proprietary Workplace portal available in all its territories and channels. The newly developed, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the procurement, management, repair, and security of all aspects of the modern workplace through an employee self-service model. The software has already been adopted by customers including Accenture and the Belgian Defence Force and has been re-branded for Orange Belgium.

Ronan Murphy, co-founder and CEO of CWSI (pictured), said: “This latest acquisition cements our European growth strategy, expanding our market opportunity and bringing valuable intellectual property into the group. I look forward to enhancing our offering with mobco’s depth of expertise across modern workplace security and mobility to drive value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Ulrik Van Schepdael, founder and CEO of mobco, said: “As a founding member of the Enterprise Mobility Experts Alliance, I always valued the strength of collaboration with CWSI. This new step for mobco takes this to the next level. Bringing our people, intellectual property and customer relationships together provides a great opportunity to create a true European leader in managing and securing the modern workplace. I’m excited about the growth possibilities for the new, bigger CWSI group.”

Mobco’s vendor partnerships include Samsung, Apple, Ivanti, VMWare, Jamf and Lookout. Customers include many of the top five hundred enterprises and large public sector organisations in Belgium and Luxembourg.

