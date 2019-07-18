Cúram signs agreement with Rutgers University to share expertise

Agreement will focus on developing research on medical device technologies

Cúram is formally collaborating with Rutgers University, New Jersery, to research medical device technologies, commercialisation of medical technologies, and business incubation and acceleration. Cúram is the Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research in Medical Devices at NUI Galway.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the scientific director of Cúram, Professor Abhay Pandit, Dr James Walsh and Vincent Smeraglia from Rutgers University, along with representatives from Rowan University, Hackensack Meridian Healthcare, DEVCO, the innovation hub in New Brunswick and BioInnovate Ireland.

Cúram’s expertise was sought by a delegation from Choose New Jersey, an economic development organisation. The delegation travelled to NUI Galway to learn from Cúram, with a view to create a similar program at its New Brunswick hub.

Speaking at the signing, Professor Abhay Pandit, scientific director at Cúram, said: “This event is a testimony to Cúram’s position as a global leader in the field of medical device research and we welcome the opportunity to share our expertise with our colleagues in New Jersey.”

Dr James Walsh, senior director for innovation, Rutgers University, said: “On behalf of Chancellor Christopher J Molloy and Provost Prabhas Moghe, we are very excited to launch this alliance with our friends and colleagues in Galway. We believe that together, we can build on the strong links between New Jersey and Ireland’s highly innovative indigenous and multinational medtech companies.”

TechCentral Reporters