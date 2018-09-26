Culture more than technology to drive the future workplace

IDG research finds the workplace of the future will be as much driven by culture and collaboration as it is by emerging technologies like AI and IoT Print Print Pro

According to the recently launched Workplace of the Future study, a joint effort between IDG titles CIO UK and Computerworld UK, supported by Fujitsu and Silver Peak, the future workplace will be defined as much by culture, collaboration and flexibility as by flashy emerging technologies.

According to the two, these findings resonated with what had emerged from respective CIO steering committees. The study comprised a survey of more than 200 senior IT professionals, with the research into six broad chapters, starting with the understanding of loose terms such as ‘workplace of the future’ to the impact that technology is having and eventually who is responsible for it and how to deliver real value. For example, 80% of respondents cited greater flexibility as being vital to attracting talent in the workplace of the future.

No workplace of the future research would be complete without asking the big questions about artificial intelligence and how it will impact the workforce. The survey found 80% of respondents thought that AI and robotics will reduce human roles in the workplace of the future, however only 6% reckoned that increased automation leading to job losses was a ‘significant concern’.

The report is available to download by registering with Computerworld UK.

IDG News Service