Cubic Telecom expands in-car Wi-Fi coverage footprint

Doubling the number of European markets where drivers can purchase connectivity solutions Print Print Trade

Connectivity management software provider, Cubic Telecom, has doubled the number of countries in Europe where it provides in-car Wi-Fi services. It is now available in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, and Slovakia.

Its service allows passengers to securely connect up to eight devices to the Wi-Fi hotspot, simultaneously. In-car bundled data plans are available for purchase from the display screen within the car and from an online app, allowing access to this reliable high-speed LTE connection.

Alongside expanding into new markets, the service now supports 14 languages, near doubling its previous eight.

“Our hassle-free, end-to-end offering has attracted top automakers due to our ability to scale globally and comply with local regulations in each of the markets where we operate,” said Barry Napier, CEO, Cubic Telecom. “The Cubic Telecom team collaborates closely with automakers in evolving connected vehicle technologies and remains committed to enhancing driver experience in additional markets.”

Several brands within the Volkswagen Group already offer Cubic Telecom’s solution in these new markets. The company has said that more brands in the VW portfolio will follow in the coming months.

Its one-SIM solution comprises of breakdown, concierge, emergency calling, telematics, in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, and access to online infotainment services. Its coverage footprint for these bundled services extends to over 50 countries across Europe, while its core network spans over 180 countries worldwide.

Cubic Telecom will be demonstrating its in-car internet connectivity offering all week at the Frankfurt International Motor Show as part of the Microsoft booth in the New Mobility World Hall (Stand C21, Hall 5). All data generated from Cubic’s connected car service is hosted on Microsoft Azure

TechCentral Reporters