CubeMatch names new CTO Keith Moran brings 20 years of industry experience to consultancy Trade

In association with CubeMatch

CubeMatch, the global change and transformation consultancy, has appointed Keith Moran as group chief technology officer (CTO). He will have responsibility for driving technology and business transformation strategy forward, bringing innovative products and services to market, and delivering break-through value for the company’s customers.

Prior to taking up this position, Moran was GlobalCIO at Fyffes for the pastfour yearswhere he led significant business transformation primarily enabled by S/4 Hana/SAP. Over the course of his career, he has been involved with and overseen the successful delivery of over 150 business and IT enabled transformation projects.

Moran has more than 20 years’ experience in the IT industry and brings deep technical knowledge to the role where he will be charged with propelling CubeMatch into its next phase of growth.