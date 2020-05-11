Counsellors and psychotherapists sign up for telehealth pilot

Wellola system aims to remove structural barriers to care via its secure GDPR-compliant patient communication portal Print Print Life

Counsellors are moving to online platforms to provide care to their clients during Covid-19.

To better enable client sessions from home, Enterprise Ireland and HSE partnership, Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI), telehealth company Wellola and the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) have launched a pilot for 100 IACP members.

The HIHI pilot will be available from the Wellola platform at no cost to IACP participants for six months. HIHI will then evaluate the impact of preventative, community-based mental healthcare, supported by digital tools and how online counselling compares with face-to-face therapy.

Core features of the Wellola platform include:

Online booking

Video consultation software

Secure messaging

Form completion to assist in triaging

Resource sharing

Payment functionalities (e-invoicing, payment in video-screen etc)

The Wellola system offers high level security and aims to remove structural barriers to care via its secure GDPR-compliant patient communication portal.

As winners of the HIHI national call 2019, Wellola requested the support of HIHI to explore pilot opportunities in the mental health space.

“Telehealth is providing solutions to challenges right across healthcare,” Eimear Galvin HIHI Manager (TCD). “Although we were working on this pilot pre-Covid 19, the launch has come at the just the right time. IACP members are independent service providers whose business depends on person-to-person communication and we are supporting Wellola to explore efficacy of its portal in the critical area of mental health.”

Sonia Neary, CEO of Wellola added: “We are delighted to be delivering this project with HIHI at a time when our citizens and care providers urgently need to find alternatives to conventional care pathways and to doing business. Wellola aims to remove structural barriers to care via its secure GDPR-compliant patient communication portal.”

TechCentral Reporters