CongRegation returns for sixth year

Mayo town gears up for another round of big ideas

The sixth annual CongRegation ‘Mind Mesh’ in Cong Village returns from 23-25 November. This year more than 100 speakers will debate, discuss and share their expert insights into the world of ‘Ideas’.

The price of entry to the three days of the conference is a 600-word article on the theme of ‘Ideas’ that is posted on the conference website.

“The structure and the different events at CongRegation are designed to not alone share information more effectively but to allow the attendees to get to know each other better in a relaxed and informal peer based environment. These combined has produced lots of serendipity in previous years” said organiser Eoin Kennedy.

Speakers at the Ashford Castle evening of ‘Ideas Talk’ include businesswoman Daphne McKinley on establishing the Sean Edwards Foundation; RTE journalist Valerie; David Gluckman, inventor of Baileys.

While the adults are enjoying the mind mesh in Cong Village on Saturday their children will be enjoying a series of work shops including a smart fabric work shop by Common Ground Design followed by music (drums) and finishing with a claymodelling workshop in the Crossroad Centre.

The conference dinner on Saturday attendees will be taught how to play the Ukulele from scratch by Sean McGrath in Danaghers Hotel followed by a music session.

The weekend will be rounded out by a foraging walk on Sunday morning.

“We are looking for open minded people with a curious mind, from very different backgrounds and an unique insight on ideas to submit their thoughts via the entry on the website,” said Kennedy.

TechCentral Reporters