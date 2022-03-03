Compu b rebrands as Select, introduces Discovery Hub service Enhanced solutions available for retail, business, and education customers Trade

Compu b, the Apple Premium Reseller and leading technology sales and repair service provider for the consumer, business and education sectors in Ireland is rebranding to Select. The move will bring the company’s six stores in Ireland, and its 23 Stormfront stores across the UK under the same brand identity delivering an elevated experience and providing a complete Apple solution for consumer retail, business and education customers locally.

Select has also invested more than €1 million in its online offering with the launch of its new website, selectonline.com for the Irish and UK markets, ensuring that customers can access technical support and training as well as retail services and repair services at any time.

The Irish-owned company employs over 330 highly trained Apple experts across Ireland and the UK, supporting more than 4 million customers per year and managing more than 120,000 repairs annually across its customer base. Select is a trusted Apple supplier to financial institutions, primary and second-level schools, third level institutions, airline groups, healthcare companies, semi-state bodies, the public sector, technology companies and FMCG organisations, supporting businesses of all sizes and sectors, from start-ups to enterprise companies.

Central to Select’s enhanced offering will be the Discovery Hubs service, which is now available to all customers in their local stores. Select’s Discovery Hubs are a one-stop service for businesses, education customers and consumers. A dedicated slot or slots can be booked for groups of employees at a Discovery Hub with a Select expert who can provide full onboarding, troubleshooting, technical and training support to help them get the most out of their Apple products.

Customers and employers can continue to avail of this service any time they require it and will be of particular benefit for businesses implementing a hybrid working model with employees working from home and requiring local support.

“We have invested over €3 million in delivering our in-store Discovery Hubs service. Select is a trusted partner for all our customers, giving them peace of mind that they are in the hands of Apple Experts and importantly providing this expertise locally. In addition to this investment, we recently opened our new two-storey flagship store on South King Street, in the heart of Dublin’s main shopping district,” said Ciaran McCormack, managing director, Select.

“Group sales this year will be over €130 million as we continue to invest in providing market differentiating services for our customers across our portfolio of offerings, keeping easy, local access to expertise for our customers at the core of our business model.”

Select is now one of the largest Apple authorised service providers across Ireland & the UK and offers technical expertise which is market leading. As an Apple premium reseller, Select provides both in-store and online access to the full suite of Apple products and accessories, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Beats, along with other leading premium brands such as Native Union, Therabody, Sony, Urbanista, Joby, Eufy, Incipo, and Click & Grow.

Select has Ireland’s only team of dedicated Apple education specialists (AAES). The company has 25 years of experience in delivering teaching and training solutions, led by a dedicated team of Apple professional learning specialists, offering a suite of digital technology to unlock student potential and foster their creativity. Working in partnership with primary and secondary schools and leading educational institutions in Ireland (such as Trinity College Dublin, Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh and The Law Society of Ireland), Select introduces the latest Apple technologies into the teaching and learning arena, integrating devices into the syllabus and supporting the teachers and lecturers and professionals through bespoke training and learning.