Cloud landscape in 2020 looks set for adoption and repatriation

The cloud landscape for enterprise is expected to become more, not less, complicated in the 2020.

While there are predictions that the level of certification achievable by cloud vendors and platforms will not just respond to demand, but may exceed it, there are also expectations for the likes of start-up unicorns to take some of their more experimental operations back on-premises. This cloud repatriation in certain circumstances is however, expected to be dwarfed by the increasing use of public cloud by organisations of all sizes.

According to Stephan Fabel, director of Product, Canonical, businesses that are starting out or working with limited budgets that may require environments in which to ‘playing around with the latest technology’, public cloud is still the preferred option. “With the public cloud, you are your own limit and get immediate reward for innovation. But as these costs begin mounting, it’s prudent to consider how to regain control of cloud economics,” said Fabel, writing for Tech Radar.

Repatriating workloads on-premises is a viable option, argues Fabel, “but it does not mean to say that we will start to see the decline of cloud. As organisations get past each new milestone in the development process, repatriation becomes more and more of a challenge. What we will likely see is public cloud providers reaching into the data centre to support this hybrid demand, so that they can capitalise on the trend.”

Furthermore, Fabel says that while containers will continue to offer flexibility in deployment for all kinds of workloads and combinations, Kubernetes will no longer be seen as a ‘silver bullet’ for enterprise strategies.

Advising caution, Fabel says, “we may also see some companies questioning whether Kubernetes is really the correct tool for their purposes. While the technology can provide tremendous value, in some cases it can be complex to manage and requires specialist skills. As Kubernetes is now commonly being used for production at scale, it becomes increasingly likely that users encounter issues around security and downtime.”

Early indications are for some interesting results. Cloud inhibitors have remained stubbornly consistent, while the vast majority (89%) of respondents thus far intend to move more of their workloads to the cloud in the next 12 months.

Furthermore, more than half (57%) of respondents so far have said that increased cloud usage has brought increased flexibility in systems and increased remote working capabilities.

