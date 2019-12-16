Cloud inhibitors remain consistent

Irish organisations are increasingly using hybrid and multicloud, but the barriers remain familiar Print Print Pro

Early results from the latest TechBeat survey indicate that almost half of Irish organisations are already using either hybrid or multicloud solutions to host enterprise workloads.

Of these, 42% run more than half of their enterprise workloads in the cloud. The vast majority (89%) intend to move more of their workloads to the cloud in the next 12 months.

Despite this overwhelming move toward the cloud among Irish organisations, the survey, in association with Logicalis, found that the main barriers to cloud adoption remain stubbornly consistent. The leader of the top three is still security concerns, as indicated by more than half, followed by a lack of visibility of all workloads or applications in the cloud (42%), and budget constraints 38%. The skills issue did feature, but not in the top three.

When asked for specifics of cloud security fears, the early responses were data breaches, permanent data loss, and denial of service.

The TechBeat survey on simplifying and securing the multicloud environment is still open, with the full results to be published in January. With a prize of an electric scooter, go to techpro.ie/survey to let us know your insights and experiences on multicloud in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters