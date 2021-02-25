Client Solutions Ireland expands data insights practice with Snowflake

Enterprise technology partner Client Solutions has announced a new partnership with Snowflake to expand its data insights offering.

“The partnership with Snowflake supports Client Solutions’ commitment to deliver innovative leading-edge business solutions to our clients”, said Damian Maloney, head of the data insights practice at Client Solutions.

“Snowflake’s platform is a game-changer in the data world and is completely aligned with our positioning and strategy of providing our clients with market-leading best practices, technology and tools that can help unlock the true value of their data. By partnering with Snowflake we’re supercharging our data offering to do that and more”.

Snowflake’s platform serves a range of technology areas, including data integration, business intelligence, advanced analytics, and security & governance. The platform also enables a wide variety of workloads and applications on any cloud.

“Client Solutions reputation and experience on data management in the Irish market is second to none”, said Julien Alteirac, regional vice president UK&I at Snowflake. “Client Solutions’ experience in developing data and digital transformation strategies for Irish enterprises make them an excellent partner of choice to deliver the level of expertise required to harness the power of Snowflake’s platform”.

