Chaos as social networks experience brief outage

Facebook properties get hit with image, video play problem

Thousands of users of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp took to social media today complaining of outages. The most widely reported problems were related to images and videos either uploading slowly or not at all.

According to website downdetector.com the problem seems to be worldwide, with complaints listed from Canada, the US, Europe and South America.

Speculation as to the cause of the slowdown has ranged from ISP issues to server problems to a massive distributed denial of service attack, to developers rolling our a new feature.

User response has been predictably irate, ranging from annoyed to accusing Facebook of censorship. As per every outage afflicting a major service, some users said they would ditch their accounts and move to a rival.

As of 4.40pm users have reported the site has returned to normal.

TechCentral Reporters